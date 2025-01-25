Left Menu

Gas Crisis Deepens in Moldova’s Transdniestria Region

The Transdniestria region in Moldova faces a severe energy crisis as its gas reserves dwindle. With Ukraine refusing transit and Moldova awaiting overdue payments, the region's residents suffer from power outages and severe winter hardships. Tensions rise as diplomatic solutions seem elusive.

Updated: 25-01-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 04:03 IST
Gas Crisis Deepens in Moldova’s Transdniestria Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Transdniestria region in Moldova is grappling with a worsening energy crisis as its gas reserves are set to be depleted within days. The region's leader urged the central government to expedite new supplies, warning of severe consequences.

Moldova's Prime Minister highlighted that the respite could only come if either Gazprom resumed shipments or the separatist region agreed to pay for gas procured from European markets. Transdniestria, historically reliant on Russian gas, faces a unique challenge due to stalled agreements amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Efforts to appease the humanitarian crisis have seen appeals to international figures like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. However, Moldovan officials maintain that no payments have been made by Transdniestria, exacerbating the high-stakes energy standoff with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

