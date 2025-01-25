The Transdniestria region in Moldova is grappling with a worsening energy crisis as its gas reserves are set to be depleted within days. The region's leader urged the central government to expedite new supplies, warning of severe consequences.

Moldova's Prime Minister highlighted that the respite could only come if either Gazprom resumed shipments or the separatist region agreed to pay for gas procured from European markets. Transdniestria, historically reliant on Russian gas, faces a unique challenge due to stalled agreements amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Efforts to appease the humanitarian crisis have seen appeals to international figures like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. However, Moldovan officials maintain that no payments have been made by Transdniestria, exacerbating the high-stakes energy standoff with Russia.

