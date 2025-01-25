Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games with IOC Sponsorship

The Uttarakhand government is all set to host the 38th National Games, bolstered by sponsorship from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The administration has confirmed preliminary consent from IOC, which has been appointed as the bronze sponsor for this major sporting event, enhancing its promotional efforts, according to an official release.

The sponsorship details will be finalized by the IOC's Corporate Social Responsibility department. The decision regarding the size of IOC's contribution will be made during a proposed board meeting coinciding with the games' inauguration. Amit Sinha, CEO of the National Games, disclosed that an official mail confirming IOC's sponsorship role has been received, solidifying their status as a bronze sponsor.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been proactive in securing sponsorships. Recently, he engaged with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri in Delhi, urging for support from IOC and other corporations. The move, backed by past experiences, aims to elevate the games and Uttarakhand's prominence in national sports.

In preparation, Uttarakhand is constructing the country's third-largest shooting range at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun. With a capacity of 160 targets, this facility is set to position Uttarakhand as a future hub for national and international shooting competitions. The setup includes 10 and 25-meter ranges with 60 targets each, along with 40 targets for the 50-meter range.

(With inputs from agencies.)