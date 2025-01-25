Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games with IOC Sponsorship

The Uttarakhand government, with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as the bronze sponsor, is preparing to host the 38th National Games. The IOC's Corporate Social Responsibility department will soon decide the sponsorship size. Chief Minister Dhami has been instrumental in securing this partnership, enhancing the state's sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:49 IST
Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games with IOC Sponsorship
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government is all set to host the 38th National Games, bolstered by sponsorship from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The administration has confirmed preliminary consent from IOC, which has been appointed as the bronze sponsor for this major sporting event, enhancing its promotional efforts, according to an official release.

The sponsorship details will be finalized by the IOC's Corporate Social Responsibility department. The decision regarding the size of IOC's contribution will be made during a proposed board meeting coinciding with the games' inauguration. Amit Sinha, CEO of the National Games, disclosed that an official mail confirming IOC's sponsorship role has been received, solidifying their status as a bronze sponsor.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been proactive in securing sponsorships. Recently, he engaged with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri in Delhi, urging for support from IOC and other corporations. The move, backed by past experiences, aims to elevate the games and Uttarakhand's prominence in national sports.

In preparation, Uttarakhand is constructing the country's third-largest shooting range at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun. With a capacity of 160 targets, this facility is set to position Uttarakhand as a future hub for national and international shooting competitions. The setup includes 10 and 25-meter ranges with 60 targets each, along with 40 targets for the 50-meter range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025