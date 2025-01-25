Left Menu

Vande Bharat Train Trials in Kashmir: A Milestone in Indian Rail Innovation

Indian Railways tested the first Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, showcasing India's advanced rail technology. It's set to navigate India's first cable-stayed bridge and the highest railway bridge. The eco-friendly train design suits Kashmir's climate, attracting international interest in India's engineering prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:56 IST
Vande Bharat Train Trials in Kashmir: A Milestone in Indian Rail Innovation
Railways conducts trial run of Vande Bharat train to Srinagar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Indian Railways conducted a landmark trial run for the inaugural Vande Bharat train journeying from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar. This route is significant as it traverses the Anji Khad and Chenab Bridges, the latter holding the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world.

Tailored for the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley, the Vande Bharat trains embody India's semi-high-speed rail innovation. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, countries globally have expressed interest in importing these state-of-the-art trains, highlighting India's engineering capabilities on the international stage.

The Vande Bharat Express was launched as a testament to India's 'Make in India' initiative. Since its first journey in 2019, these trains have seen substantial acceptance, with millions booking trips. Offering advanced amenities and safety features, they signify a new era in passenger comfort and train technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025