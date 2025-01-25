Vande Bharat Train Trials in Kashmir: A Milestone in Indian Rail Innovation

On Saturday, Indian Railways conducted a landmark trial run for the inaugural Vande Bharat train journeying from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar. This route is significant as it traverses the Anji Khad and Chenab Bridges, the latter holding the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world.

Tailored for the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley, the Vande Bharat trains embody India's semi-high-speed rail innovation. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, countries globally have expressed interest in importing these state-of-the-art trains, highlighting India's engineering capabilities on the international stage.

The Vande Bharat Express was launched as a testament to India's 'Make in India' initiative. Since its first journey in 2019, these trains have seen substantial acceptance, with millions booking trips. Offering advanced amenities and safety features, they signify a new era in passenger comfort and train technology.

