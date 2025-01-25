Left Menu

Police Encounter Eliminates Murder Suspect Wanted for Family Killings

Naeem, a criminal wanted for murdering a family of five in Meerut, has been killed in a police encounter. He was shot at Chowki Summer Garden area after attacking officers and subsequently died from injuries. His accomplice remains at large with a bounty of Rs 50,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:57 IST
Police Encounter Eliminates Murder Suspect Wanted for Family Killings
Wanted criminal with bounty Rs 50,000 killed in police encounter in Meerut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Naeem, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was killed by police during an encounter in Meerut. He was wanted for the heinous murder of his stepbrother's family, including three children, in the Lisari Gate area, authorities confirmed.

The fatal encounter occurred at Chowki Summer Garden in Madina Colony Phase - 2, where Naeem, using the alias Jameel, opened fire on police. Officers returned fire, leaving him critically injured. Naeem later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to police officials.

Under investigation for multiple murders across Delhi and Maharashtra, Naeem had been hiding in the Lisari Gate area under an assumed identity. Police say the murders appeared to stem from personal rivalry, with the victims suffering blunt force trauma. His partner in crime remains at large, with officials continuing their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025