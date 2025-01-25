Police Encounter Eliminates Murder Suspect Wanted for Family Killings

In a dramatic turn of events, Naeem, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was killed by police during an encounter in Meerut. He was wanted for the heinous murder of his stepbrother's family, including three children, in the Lisari Gate area, authorities confirmed.

The fatal encounter occurred at Chowki Summer Garden in Madina Colony Phase - 2, where Naeem, using the alias Jameel, opened fire on police. Officers returned fire, leaving him critically injured. Naeem later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to police officials.

Under investigation for multiple murders across Delhi and Maharashtra, Naeem had been hiding in the Lisari Gate area under an assumed identity. Police say the murders appeared to stem from personal rivalry, with the victims suffering blunt force trauma. His partner in crime remains at large, with officials continuing their search.

