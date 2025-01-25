Tamil Nadu Scandal: Human Waste Sabotage at Vengaiveyal

The Tamil Nadu government has submitted a status report regarding the shocking incident of human waste contamination in an overhead drinking water tank in Vengaiveyal hamlet, Pudukottai District. The report, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court, has led to the naming of three suspects by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Friday—Muraliraja, Sudharshan, and Muthukrishnan, all residents of Vengaiveyal.

Investigations reveal that Muraliraja falsely claimed the water supply's deterioration, involving Sudharshan and Muthukrishnan in contaminating the tank. The probe has also resulted in the dismissal of Tank Operator Shanmugam, following a resolution by Padma Muthaiya, Muttukadu Panchayat President. This decision ignited unrest in Vengaiveyal with residents rallying in support of Shanmugam and expressing discontent over Muthaiya's unresponsiveness to their grievances concerning tank maintenance.

The CB-CID's findings suggest the sabotage was a retaliatory act against Muthaiya, stemming from a previous dispute between him and the accused's family during a local meeting. While the charges await special court review, the CPI(M) party has rejected the CB-CID's report, urging that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)