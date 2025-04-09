Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Special Investigation Team Formed
A Special Investigation Team in Chhattisgarh's Durg has been set up to probe the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her uncle. Public outrage has erupted, with calls for a CBI investigation and political resignations amid allegations of deteriorating law and order in the state.
In a swift response to a horrific crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, officials reported on Wednesday.
Leading the SIT, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Padmashri Tanwar will oversee a team that includes seven other members. The initiative, ordered by Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla, aims to expedite the investigation process and ensure a timely trial, police stated.
The victim's tragic end during a family visit has triggered widespread public anger, with social organizations protesting and the opposition Congress demanding high-level resignations, as well as a CBI probe into the incident.
