Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Special Investigation Team Formed

A Special Investigation Team in Chhattisgarh's Durg has been set up to probe the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her uncle. Public outrage has erupted, with calls for a CBI investigation and political resignations amid allegations of deteriorating law and order in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a horrific crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, officials reported on Wednesday.

Leading the SIT, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Padmashri Tanwar will oversee a team that includes seven other members. The initiative, ordered by Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla, aims to expedite the investigation process and ensure a timely trial, police stated.

The victim's tragic end during a family visit has triggered widespread public anger, with social organizations protesting and the opposition Congress demanding high-level resignations, as well as a CBI probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

