Left Menu

AAIB Launches Cutting-Edge Flight Recorders Lab to Enhance Accident Investigations

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in India has inaugurated a new flight recorders laboratory to bolster accident investigation efforts. The lab, launched by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, aims to improve safety protocols using Flight Data Recorders and Cockpit Voice Recorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:36 IST
AAIB Launches Cutting-Edge Flight Recorders Lab to Enhance Accident Investigations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has unveiled a state-of-the-art flight recorders laboratory aimed at comprehensive accident investigations. This initiative, launched at the AAIB's headquarters in the national capital by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, marks a significant step towards improving aviation safety standards in India.

The establishment of this lab comes as the Civil Aviation Ministry emphasizes safety and security in its operations, with a particular focus on enhancing safety measures at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs). The integration of Flight Data Recorders (FDRs) and Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVRs) will provide essential data, critical in forming a complete understanding of any aviation incident.

AAIB Director General, GVG Yugandhar, highlighted the dual role of the bureau, not only in investigating accidents but also in preventative measures to avert future incidents. This initiative underscores India's rapid growth in the civil aviation sector and its burgeoning aircraft orders, which surpass 1,700.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025