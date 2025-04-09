AAIB Launches Cutting-Edge Flight Recorders Lab to Enhance Accident Investigations

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has unveiled a state-of-the-art flight recorders laboratory aimed at comprehensive accident investigations. This initiative, launched at the AAIB's headquarters in the national capital by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, marks a significant step towards improving aviation safety standards in India.

The establishment of this lab comes as the Civil Aviation Ministry emphasizes safety and security in its operations, with a particular focus on enhancing safety measures at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs). The integration of Flight Data Recorders (FDRs) and Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVRs) will provide essential data, critical in forming a complete understanding of any aviation incident.

AAIB Director General, GVG Yugandhar, highlighted the dual role of the bureau, not only in investigating accidents but also in preventative measures to avert future incidents. This initiative underscores India's rapid growth in the civil aviation sector and its burgeoning aircraft orders, which surpass 1,700.

(With inputs from agencies.)