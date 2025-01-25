Left Menu

Mumbai Police Advances Investigation in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Mumbai Police have collected actor Saif Ali Khan's blood samples and clothing for forensic analysis as part of their investigation into a recent attack at his residence. The accused, held till January 29, left fingerprints at the crime scene, aiding the ongoing probe for additional accomplices.

Actor Saif Ali Khan reaches his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development concerning the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police have secured crucial evidence including the actor's blood samples and clothing. These items have been dispatched to the Forensic Science Laboratory as authorities delve deeper into the incident that occurred at Khan's residence last week.

The police report indicates that bloodstains were found on the accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad. To ascertain the origin of these stains, Saif's blood samples have been collected for comparative analysis. This evidence is expected to substantiate claims regarding the attacker's bloodstains and their relation to the actor, as per police statements.

Following a session in the Bandra Magistrate Court, the police custody of the accused was extended until January 29, amid ongoing investigations into potential accomplices involved in the case. This development follows the actor's discharge from Lilavati Hospital post-surgery, subsequent to sustaining injuries during the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

