Delhi High Court Considers Tree Transplantation for Supreme Court Expansion

The Delhi High Court has issued a notification following an Intervention Application seeking approval for the transplantation of 26 trees within the Supreme Court premises. This action aligns with the ongoing project aimed at expanding the Supreme Court building, which is set to include additional courtrooms, a new constitutional court, judges' chambers, and improved facilities for lawyers and litigants.

Justice Jasmeet Singh presided over the bench, seeking responses from the respondents involved in the case of Bhavreen Kandhari vs. C.D. Singh & Others at the Delhi High Court. The next court hearing on this matter is scheduled for January 31, 2025. Advocate Sudhir Mishra led the application highlighting environmental concerns. Originally, 61 trees fell within the proposed expansion's building and excavation parameters. Efforts were made to reduce this number, preserving 35 trees and leaving 26 for transplantation.

Special measures were implemented to protect a significant old Banyan tree, measuring 675 cm in girth, originally part of the building's basement plan. Adjustments in the basement layout, ramp position, and internal road design were made to preserve this tree. The application stressed the importance of minimizing environmental impact and encouraged the court to authorize the transplantation of the remaining trees to facilitate the expansion, which includes new courtrooms and facilities for the judiciary and attorneys.

In support of this, a detailed methodology statement for the transplantation was submitted to the Forest Officer. Official construction commenced in October 2024, featuring a Constitutional Court for 17 judges and advanced courtrooms. The expansion, consisting of two phases, covers 86,500 square meters across five floors. The building will devote the fifth floor to the Constitutional Courtroom, with other floors equipped to support court operations and related personnel.

