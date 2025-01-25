Banke Bihari Temple Secures FCRA License for Foreign Donations

The renowned Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has been granted a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license by the Central government. This development recognizes the temple's receipt of foreign donations regularly and legally empowers it to manage such contributions.

Sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed that the license was granted following a thorough application process endorsed by a court-appointed management committee that currently oversees the temple's operations. The temple, a revered site dedicated to Lord Krishna, has long attracted devotees from around the world.

With the new license, the temple can now systematically accept foreign funds, enhancing its ability to maintain its infrastructure and support charitable activities. The license marks a pivotal improvement in administrative practices, ensuring compliance with Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)