Left Menu

Banke Bihari Temple Secures FCRA License for Foreign Donations

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has obtained an FCRA license to manage foreign donations legally. The license allows the temple, now under a court-appointed committee, to enhance its operations with overseas contributions, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:35 IST
Banke Bihari Temple Secures FCRA License for Foreign Donations
Devotees at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has been granted a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license by the Central government. This development recognizes the temple's receipt of foreign donations regularly and legally empowers it to manage such contributions.

Sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed that the license was granted following a thorough application process endorsed by a court-appointed management committee that currently oversees the temple's operations. The temple, a revered site dedicated to Lord Krishna, has long attracted devotees from around the world.

With the new license, the temple can now systematically accept foreign funds, enhancing its ability to maintain its infrastructure and support charitable activities. The license marks a pivotal improvement in administrative practices, ensuring compliance with Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025