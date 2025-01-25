Uttarakhand Prepares for Historic 38th National Games

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami closely examined preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled attendance at the 38th National Games' opening ceremony. The event, slated for January 28 at Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Stadium, is anticipated to be a historic occasion, reflecting the state's emergence as a sports hub.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami highlighted the completion of arrangements and expressed the widespread excitement across India for the Games' inauguration by Modi. As hosts, Uttarakhand residents are eagerly preparing to welcome participants, and the event is expected to firmly establish 'Devbhoomi' as a prominent sports destination.

These National Games, running from January 28 to February 14, 2025, will attract over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from across the country. This marks Uttarakhand's debut as the host, following its December 2023 selection. A state-of-the-art shooting range, third-largest nationally, is being prepared in Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Sports College, positioning it as a potential venue for future national and international competitions.

