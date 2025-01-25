Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Historic 38th National Games

Uttarakhand is gearing up for the 38th National Games, set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 28 at the Maharana Pratap Stadium. The event will feature over 10,000 participants and establish the state as a significant sports hub, with a major new shooting range in Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:38 IST
Uttarakhand Prepares for Historic 38th National Games
Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to 38th National Games in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami closely examined preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled attendance at the 38th National Games' opening ceremony. The event, slated for January 28 at Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Stadium, is anticipated to be a historic occasion, reflecting the state's emergence as a sports hub.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami highlighted the completion of arrangements and expressed the widespread excitement across India for the Games' inauguration by Modi. As hosts, Uttarakhand residents are eagerly preparing to welcome participants, and the event is expected to firmly establish 'Devbhoomi' as a prominent sports destination.

These National Games, running from January 28 to February 14, 2025, will attract over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from across the country. This marks Uttarakhand's debut as the host, following its December 2023 selection. A state-of-the-art shooting range, third-largest nationally, is being prepared in Dehradun's Maharana Pratap Sports College, positioning it as a potential venue for future national and international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025