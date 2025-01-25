NTPC Green Energy Boosts Profits Amidst Renewable Expansion

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has announced an 18 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 65.61 crore for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This financial growth is largely due to increased income streams, as reported by the company in its official exchange filing.

In comparison, the previous year's profit stood at Rs 55.61 crore. The total income saw an upsurge to Rs 581.46 crore, climbing from Rs 463.46 crore. Meanwhile, the company's expenses rose to Rs 482.22 crore from Rs 383.28 crore. NGEL serves as a key platform for NTPC's green business ventures, employing both organic and inorganic project strategies.

In a significant development, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), NGEL's subsidiary, recently secured a 300 MW solar project through a competitive e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC, highlighting NGEL's ongoing efforts to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)