NHPC's Hydro Power Revenue Surge: Parbati Projects Boost Growth
NHPC projected a significant revenue increase for its 520-MW Parbati-III Power Station by Rs 224.70 crore as the nearby 800-MW Parbati-II project becomes operational. The power generation at Parbati-III will rise to 1,669 MU in 2025-26, further boosting the region’s electricity output and financial gains.
Hyderabad-based NHPC announced a revenue boost for its 520-MW Parbati-III Power Station, adding Rs 224.70 crore annually, following the operational start of the Parbati-II project.
The Parbati-III facility, currently producing 572 million units, is anticipated to reach 1,669 million units by 2025-26, marking a significant uptick in energy production.
The intricate construction of Parbati-II involved a 31.52-km Head Race Tunnel and a concrete gravity dam, harnessing the river's flow to generate 800 MW of electricity, enhancing the region's energy infrastructure.
