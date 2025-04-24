NHPC's Hydro Power Revenue Surge: Parbati Projects Boost Growth

Hyderabad-based NHPC announced a revenue boost for its 520-MW Parbati-III Power Station, adding Rs 224.70 crore annually, following the operational start of the Parbati-II project.

The Parbati-III facility, currently producing 572 million units, is anticipated to reach 1,669 million units by 2025-26, marking a significant uptick in energy production.

The intricate construction of Parbati-II involved a 31.52-km Head Race Tunnel and a concrete gravity dam, harnessing the river's flow to generate 800 MW of electricity, enhancing the region's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)