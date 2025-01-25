Yogi Adityanath Hails Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Maha Kumbh's Spirit of Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and highlighted the growing devotion associated with it. During the Sant Sammelan, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Adityanath reflected on last year's completion of the grand project, marking the end of a 500-year wait for Sanatan followers.

Adityanath noted a substantial increase in the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya. "From 2 lakh 36 thousand pilgrims in 2016, the numbers surged to 10-12 crore by 2024," he observed. He also spoke about the beautiful blend of tradition and modernity at the Maha Kumbh, stating how faith intertwines with contemporary life at the event.

Addressing the attendees, Adityanath underscored the need for patience when making resolutions reality, emphasizing that "impatience will bring nothing." Reflecting on his expression of gratitude for witnessing Mahakumbh 2025, he pointed out that it is an opportunity for global unity, supported by abundant resources like food and shelter for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)