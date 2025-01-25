Uttarakhand Leads with Historic Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand is set to make history as the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun. The new legislation, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, will establish a comprehensive legal framework for marriage, divorce, and inheritance, marking a pivotal step towards streamlining personal laws in the state.

The UCC, which applies to all residents of Uttarakhand barring Scheduled Tribes and certain protected groups, aims to standardize marital relations, safeguard individual rights, and promote social harmony. The law mandates that marriages must involve parties without existing spouses, both of whom must meet legal age and mental capacity criteria. The act also stipulates that marriages must be registered within a specified timeframe.

In preparation for the UCC's official rollout, the state's Information Technology Development Agency recently conducted a successful mock drill for the forthcoming UCC portal. Government officials have assured the public that registration processes will be efficient and transparent, with provisions for both online and offline applications. Any instances of false registration information will incur penalties, though marriages will not be invalidated solely due to non-registration.

