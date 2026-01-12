Mizoram Assembly Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session
The Mizoram assembly's Budget Session is set to commence on February 17. The Business Advisory Committee, led by Speaker Lalbiakzama, will finalize the detailed schedule. The sixth session of the ninth assembly under the Zoram People's Movement government will see planning for the fiscal year 2026-27.
The upcoming Budget Session of the Mizoram assembly is poised to commence on February 17, according to the official announcement on Monday.
The detailed itinerary, detailing when the Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 will be unveiled, is under the purview of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). This committee is chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama, as confirmed by the Assembly Secretariat's Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia.
The date for the BAC meeting remains undecided, where they will also determine the session's duration based on needs. This session marks the sixth assembly meeting since the Zoram People's Movement government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, came into power in December 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
