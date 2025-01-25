Left Menu

NTPC Sees Marginal Dip in Q3 Net Profit Amid Rising Tax Costs

NTPC, a state-owned power giant, reported a marginal decline in net profit for the October-December quarter due to higher tax expenses, with net profit falling to Rs 5,169.69 crore. Total income rose, and the Board approved an interim dividend. Coal output also saw a significant increase.

State-owned NTPC has reported a slight decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter. The net profit stood at Rs 5,169.69 crore, a decrease attributed to increased tax expenses and adjustments compared to last year's figure of Rs 5,208.87 crore, as per a BSE filing.

Despite the profit dip, NTPC's total income saw an upswing, rising to Rs 45,597.95 crore from Rs 43,574.65 crore during the same period last year. Tax expenses soared to Rs 2,075.12 crore, illustrating the impact of tax changes on the company's earnings.

The Board of Directors decided to issue a second interim dividend of 25 percent. Coal output and gross generation also increased, with the plant load factor achieving marginal improvement, indicative of enhanced operational efficiency.

