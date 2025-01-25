Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, an event with deep roots in Sanatan Dharma, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe, including attendees from war-torn nations, promoting a message of unity and spiritual cleansing.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence in Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The sprawling event has seen an influx of over 10.80 crore devotees, including international attendees, despite cold conditions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister engaged with Sringeri Shankaracharya Bharati Teertha Ji Maharaj at the Sri Kalyan Seva Ashram, underscoring the spiritual significance of the event. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders echoed the religious importance of the Maha Kumbh, with MP Dinesh Sharma and leader Madhavi Latha emphasizing its role in promoting positive thought and spiritual growth.

The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, has turned Prayagraj into a spiritual hub, gathering people from diverse cultures. Authorities now brace for a larger influx as Mauni Amavasya approaches on January 29, anticipating heightened participation at the revered Triveni Sangam.

