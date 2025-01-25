Left Menu

Boosting Connectivity: PM GatiShakti's Infrastructure Initiative

The PM GatiShakti initiative's Network Planning Group recently reviewed four infrastructure projects, including road and rail developments. These projects were assessed for alignment with the integrated planning principles of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. Discussions included the quadrupling of railway lines and upgrading roads.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has set its sights on revolutionizing infrastructure with its latest evaluation of four key projects. Among these are critical road and rail developments as announced in an official statement on Saturday.

Central to these evaluations is ensuring the projects align with the integrated planning principles outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). This plan seeks to bring coherence across various sectors of infrastructure development.

During the meeting held on January 24, attention focused on the Quadrupling of rail lines between Vadodara and Ratlam, spanning 258.94 kilometers, alongside road improvements like transforming the existing stretch from Tikamgarh to Shahgarh into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.

