Metro Graffiti Sparks Arrest: Artist Taken into Custody

The Delhi Metro Police have apprehended a man in connection with an act of defacement at the Mandi House Metro Station. The arrest came after a graffiti incident on January 23, 2025, at approximately 10:00 PM, where CCTV footage revealed an individual inscribing "PM EARTHWORMS ARE BETTER THAN YOU POPA" on a wall with a black sketch pen.

A case has been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act and Section 73 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act. The investigation promptly commenced, involving a thorough review of CCTV imagery, which allowed authorities to identify the suspect as Rajiv Kumar Singh, a resident of Village Yourajpur, Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh was swiftly taken into custody.

Upon interrogation, Singh confessed to the act, disclosing that he attended a painting exhibition at Lalit Kala Academy near Mandi House earlier that evening. After socializing with friends, Singh arrived at the Mandi House bus stand around 9:45 PM, subsequently proceeding to vandalize the metro station with the graffiti. Singh cited inspiration from a poem about earthworms read earlier that day, and "POPA" was revealed to be his signature mark, previously used on road pillars and other public venues.

Singh holds a Fine Arts degree from Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, and is currently employed as a teacher in Wazirabad, Delhi. Following further investigation, Section 351 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was additionally invoked in the charges against him. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)