Delhi Police Pursues Defacement Case Against Kejriwal and Others

The Delhi Police filed a status report in court concerning allegations of defacement of public property against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. The police are actively investigating the incident, seeking additional time. The case, stemming from a 2019 complaint, was revisited after an appeal decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite ongoing efforts, the authorities have requested more time to identify the suspects involved in the case.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal recorded the status report and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 3. The investigation includes a site plan drafted on April 3, and an FIR was filed following the court's orders on March 11, 2025.

The allegations arise from a complaint about unauthorized hoardings in Dwarka and include accusations against prominent political figures. While previous status reports had found no evidence of the hoardings, the case was reopened for further investigation following a revision petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

