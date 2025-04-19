Delhi Police Pursues Defacement Case Against Kejriwal and Others

The Delhi Police have submitted a status report to the Rouse Avenue Court regarding the alleged defacement of public property by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a former MLA, and an MCD councillor. Despite ongoing efforts, the authorities have requested more time to identify the suspects involved in the case.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal recorded the status report and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 3. The investigation includes a site plan drafted on April 3, and an FIR was filed following the court's orders on March 11, 2025.

The allegations arise from a complaint about unauthorized hoardings in Dwarka and include accusations against prominent political figures. While previous status reports had found no evidence of the hoardings, the case was reopened for further investigation following a revision petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)