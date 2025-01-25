Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Criticisms Mount Against Kejriwal's Anti-Corruption Stance

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticizes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling anti-corruption promises, highlighting his shift from the initial anti-corruption movement. Further allegations by BJP's JP Nadda accuse Kejriwal's government of failure in governance and financial misconduct concerning Yamuna cleaning funds.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:22 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed disappointment in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's evolving stance on corruption. Singh noted that Kejriwal, once a torchbearer of the anti-corruption movement alongside Anna Hazare, has distanced himself from the Lokpal cause he once championed.

Singh emphasized the foundational ideological basis of Congress's alliance with AAP, centered on opposing BJP and RSS at a national level. Singh clarified that individual contestation at regional levels remains a party's prerogative, warning against moral judgments in the complex political landscape.

Simultaneously, BJP National President JP Nadda fiercely criticized Kejriwal, alleging corruption and governance failure. Addressing rallies in Delhi, Nadda targeted the AAP government for unmet civic promises and questioned financial discrepancies in Yamuna cleaning projects, contrasting BJP's achievements with AAP's shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

