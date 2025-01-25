Padma Awards 2024 Honorees Announced by President Murmu

The government revealed the recipients of the esteemed Padma Awards for 2024 with President Droupadi Murmu's endorsement of 139 awardees, encompassing seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors.

Among the esteemed honorees are 23 women and 10 individuals recognized from the Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI categories. The awards recognize exceptional contributions in various fields, affirming their impact on the nation's growth and international acclaim. Noteworthy recipients include para-archer Harvinder Singh, who made history as the first Indian to clinch gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games, earning him the Padma Shri.

The Padma Shri roster celebrates a diverse group, including cervical cancer expert Neerja Bhatla and Kuwaiti yoga proponent Shaikha AJ Al Sabah. Folk singer Sharda Sinha and former Suzuki Motor CEO Osamu Suzuki are posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Bhushan awardees highlight prominent figures like Bibek Debroy, economist and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, the late Manohar Joshi, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, and the celebrated singer Pankaj Udhas. Other honorees feature former hockey player PR Sreejesh and film director Shekhar Kapur.

Celebrated singer Arijit Singh, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, and classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande are among those recognized with the Padma Shri, along with cricketer R Ashwin and Grammy awardee Ricky Kej. American author Stephen Knapp also joins the list for his contributions to Vedic culture.

India's Padma Awards, one of its highest civilian honors, are categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, acknowledging outstanding service across disciplines. The awards are announced on Republic Day each year and bestowed by the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan ceremonies.

