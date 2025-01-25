India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grand Parade and Cultural Extravaganza

In a grand celebration of India's 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in commemorating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution. This year's festivities, held at Kartavya Path, will focus on India's cultural diversity, unity, and progress, alongside its military strength, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

A Defence Ministry release highlights the government's push for increased 'Jan Bhagidari', with 10,000 Special Guests from various backgrounds invited to witness the parade. The event begins at 10.30 am, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. The parade, featuring military regiments, cultural performances, and indigenous defense technologies, will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.

Reinforcing historical ties, the parade will also include a contingent from the Indonesian National Armed Forces. The showcase will feature Mechanised Columns, cultural tableaux, and a Tri-services display promoting defense self-reliance. Among the highlights are performances by decorated veterans, women's contingents, and a dazzling air fly-past, showcasing 40 aircraft in various formations.

(With inputs from agencies.)