Syrian Refugees Eye Return Post-Assad Regime

Almost 30% of Syrian refugees in the Middle East are now contemplating a return home following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels, marking an end to a 13-year civil war. This represents a significant change from previous years, when almost no refugees wished to return. The assessment was highlighted by Filippo Grandi, head of the UN's refugee agency, following meetings in Damascus with new Syrian leaders.

Grandi noted that approximately 200,000 refugees have returned since Assad's fall, and 300,000 fled back to Syria from Lebanon during the Hezbollah-Israel conflict. However, the large-scale repatriation effort faces challenges, as many Syrian cities remain in ruins and the country grapples with harsh Western sanctions that sever its economy from global networks.

The UN offers limited cash aid for transportation and essential support for returning refugees, but Grandi called for more donor aid and a reevaluation of sanctions. The U.S. provided a sanctions exemption for some sectors, but Syrian leaders argue for more comprehensive relief. Refugees are responding to the political climate and potential governing changes promised by the new administration leader Ahmed Sharaa, which could encourage more returns.

