Mumbai Indians Bid Farewell to Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai Indians announced their separation from Charlotte Edwards, the acclaimed head coach who led the team to two Women's Premier League titles. Edwards, whose coaching was pivotal to the franchise's success in 2023 and 2025, will now helm the England women's team.

Expressing gratitude, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson lauded Edwards for her leadership, mentorship, and the impressive legacy she leaves behind. Edwards' track record includes a storied playing career with 10,273 runs and successes as a coach with various teams globally.

Edwards succeeds Jon Lewis following a challenging ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 for England. Her coaching career since her 2017 retirement has seen triumphs in English domestic cricket and the Women's Big Bash League. Mumbai Indians send their best wishes as she embarks on this new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)