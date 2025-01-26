Vibrant Tiranga Yatra Illuminates India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations

A vibrant display of unity unfolded in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir as a grand Tiranga Yatra marked India's 76th Republic Day. Starting from NS Bridge and culminating at the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium, the event drew 500 participants, including students from the Army Goodwill School, and various government schools in the district.

The celebration amplified with the enthusiastic involvement of teachers, local residents, and civil administration representatives, embodying the spirit of unity and patriotism. This symbolic march underlined the dedication to India's democratic values and its rich cultural tapestry, with the tricolour unfurled high reflecting the resilience of the Uri community.

Nationwide, Republic Day was celebrated with fervor, as President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, accompanied by a 21-gun salute with indigenous weaponry. The presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest and PM Modi's tribute at the National War Memorial further accentuated the significance of people's participation, 'Jan Bhagidari', in honoring India's Constitution.

