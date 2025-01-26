The Apple Innovator: Hariman Sharma's Revolutionary Contribution to Farming

Hariman Sharma, an innovative farmer from Himachal Pradesh, has revolutionized apple cultivation by developing a variety named 'HRMN 99' that thrives in warmer climates and lower altitudes.

Traditionally, apples were thought to flourish only in cooler, higher-altitude regions. However, Sharma's remarkable breakthrough has shattered this belief, allowing apples to be grown at altitudes as low as 1,800 feet and providing a scab-resistant alternative.

This innovation is not only reshaping agriculture within India but has also garnered international attention from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, and Germany. Sharma's achievement has led to widespread adoption and recognition, culminating in him being awarded the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)