Left Menu

The Apple Innovator: Hariman Sharma's Revolutionary Contribution to Farming

Hariman Sharma, an ingenious Himachali farmer, has transformed apple cultivation by creating the 'HRMN 99' variety, suitable for warmer climates. His innovation has gained acclaim across India and globally, earning him the Padma Shri award. This development has significantly impacted the agricultural economy and farmers' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:39 IST
The Apple Innovator: Hariman Sharma's Revolutionary Contribution to Farming
  • Country:
  • India

Hariman Sharma, an innovative farmer from Himachal Pradesh, has revolutionized apple cultivation by developing a variety named 'HRMN 99' that thrives in warmer climates and lower altitudes.

Traditionally, apples were thought to flourish only in cooler, higher-altitude regions. However, Sharma's remarkable breakthrough has shattered this belief, allowing apples to be grown at altitudes as low as 1,800 feet and providing a scab-resistant alternative.

This innovation is not only reshaping agriculture within India but has also garnered international attention from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, and Germany. Sharma's achievement has led to widespread adoption and recognition, culminating in him being awarded the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025