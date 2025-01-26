Posthumous Padma Bhushan Fuels Inspiration Among Youth

Jessie George, the widow of former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, expressed her contentment on Sunday regarding her late husband's Padma Bhushan award. George stated that this recognition serves as a balm for the wounds caused by his untimely demise while offering inspiration, particularly to the youth, who seek guidance and role models.

She emphasized Modi's dedication to social work for the upliftment of Bihar, particularly his support for hospitals and impoverished individuals. George remarked on his unwavering focus on developing future leaders to continue societal progress, underscoring the lasting impact of his efforts in nurturing the next generation.

The Padma Awards, India's esteemed civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. They celebrate excellence in arts, social work, public affairs, and more. The 2025 awards feature 139 recipients, including 23 women and 13 posthumously honored individuals, acknowledged by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)