Hong Kong Social Worker's Riot Conviction: A Landmark Case in Protest Crackdown

In a notable case reflecting Hong Kong's tough stance on protest-related activities, social worker Jackie Chen was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The conviction stems from her involvement in the 2019 anti-government movement, where Chen was accused of inciting unrest, despite initially being acquitted by the court.

Presiding Judge May Chung sentenced Chen on Wednesday, noting her role as a mediator during protests yet emphasizing the severity of the group's actions. Although her sentence was initially set at five years, Chung considered Chen's contributions as a social worker and the emotional strain from prolonged legal proceedings.

This case, drawing significant attention due to Chen's minor role, underscores the challenges faced by social workers amid Hong Kong's longstanding political strife. The movement emanated from opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill, marking a pivotal moment in Hong Kong's history. Chen also faces potential loss of her professional license following legal amendments targeting social workers with criminal convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)