Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: A New Model to Boost India's Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a 'farm to consumer' model, aimed at empowering farmers by allowing direct sales to consumers. This initiative seeks to minimize middlemen and maximize farmers' profits. The government is also supporting agriculture through various technological and economic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:43 IST
Empowering Farmers: A New Model to Boost India's Agriculture
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to empower India's agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled plans for a new 'farm to consumer' model. The initiative, announced during an interaction with farmers, seeks to minimize the role of middlemen, allowing farmers to sell directly to consumers and maximize their profits.

The minister emphasized the crucial role of agriculture in India's economy, stating, "Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul." Chouhan assured that while agriculture is primarily a state subject, the central government will provide comprehensive support to farmers.

Efforts already underway include procuring crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), bolstering technological solutions, strengthening Krishi Vighyan Kendras, promoting natural farming, and encouraging crop diversification. The initiative is part of broader efforts to revolutionize India's agriculture sector and improve the economic conditions of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025