Empowering Farmers: A New Model to Boost India's Agriculture

In a bid to empower India's agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled plans for a new 'farm to consumer' model. The initiative, announced during an interaction with farmers, seeks to minimize the role of middlemen, allowing farmers to sell directly to consumers and maximize their profits.

The minister emphasized the crucial role of agriculture in India's economy, stating, "Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul." Chouhan assured that while agriculture is primarily a state subject, the central government will provide comprehensive support to farmers.

Efforts already underway include procuring crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), bolstering technological solutions, strengthening Krishi Vighyan Kendras, promoting natural farming, and encouraging crop diversification. The initiative is part of broader efforts to revolutionize India's agriculture sector and improve the economic conditions of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)