Political Waves at Maha Kumbh: A Dip into Symbolism and Statements

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak subtly criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who recently took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025. Pathak remarked that Yadav's engagement with the event was "better late than never," urging him to avoid unnecessary commentary and highlighting the universal significance of Sanatan Dharma. Pathak's comments emphasized the global appeal of the Kumbh Mela and the infrastructure supporting it.

Akhilesh Yadav, after participating in the sacred ritual at the religious festival, advocated for the Kumbh Mela to remain free from divisive or negative politics. Yadav, who took 11 holy dips, stressed the importance of preserving the festival's sanctity. He expressed dissatisfaction with the provision for elderly attendees, criticizing the administration for not making adequate arrangements to prevent inconvenience for older participants.

In response to the critiques, Pathak reiterated his call for refraining from unwanted remarks. He also anticipates Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Prayagraj, expressing enthusiasm for his presence. Shah's itinerary includes spiritual visits and engagements with religious leaders, underlining the significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which anticipates over 45 crore participants, marking a spiritually auspicious occasion in India's cultural and religious calendar.

