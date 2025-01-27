Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a one-day visit to Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, an event deeply entrenched in Sanatan Dharma traditions. Shah is expected to arrive at 11:25 AM, taking part in rituals such as a holy bath at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Following his spiritual engagements, including visits to the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat, Shah will proceed to Juna Akhara. There, he will engage with the Maharaj and other saints, dining with them and furthering religious discourse. The day also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram and meetings with key religious figures.

In a significant turnout, Mahakumbh has drawn over 110 million devotees in the initial days, with expectations set for 45 crore visitors during the festival. Amidst this backdrop, yoga sessions by Baba Ramdev and the presence of the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche accentuate the event's spiritual offerings.

