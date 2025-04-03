Left Menu

Goa: The New Capital of Sanatan Dharma?

State minister Vishwajit Rane has suggested that Goa should become the capital of Sanatan Dharma. The initiative will begin in Sattari and Usgao, highlighting the influence of the Modi government's policies. Rane also supports the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, signaling efforts to bring policies to the local level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:02 IST
In a bold vision, state minister Vishwajit Rane declared that Goa should be the capital of Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at a public meeting in Poriem, he emphasized starting the establishment process in areas of his constituency, Sattari and Usgao.

The meeting also served to honor Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik and was attended by Poriem MLA Dr. Deviya Rane. Rane used the platform to express his support for the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is currently being discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

Highlighting the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, Rane stated that these initiatives have significantly benefited citizens. He committed to furthering the vision of Modi at the grassroots level with his colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

