Sensex and Nifty Tumble Amidst Global Market Volatility

The Indian equity market saw a decline in its benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, during early trading hours on Monday. The downturn was mainly due to substantial losses in Telecom and Industrial sectors, alongside ongoing foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex fell by 343 points, equating to a 0.45% drop, settling at 75,847.46. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty experienced a downturn of 108.95 points, or 0.47%, arriving at 22,983.25.

Major Indian stocks like Zomato and HCL Technologies led the decline, while gains were observed in companies such as ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The market is closely watching fiscal stimulus possibilities in the upcoming Budget and Fed decisions for potential relief rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)