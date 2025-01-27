Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Tumble Amidst Global Market Volatility

The Sensex and Nifty indices fell on Monday, affected by losses in Telecom and Industrials and continuous foreign fund outflows. Despite some gains in key stocks, the market remains volatile with upcoming events like the Fed decision and Budget in India. FIIs offloaded significant equities, impacting the market further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:37 IST
The Indian equity market saw a decline in its benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, during early trading hours on Monday. The downturn was mainly due to substantial losses in Telecom and Industrial sectors, alongside ongoing foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex fell by 343 points, equating to a 0.45% drop, settling at 75,847.46. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty experienced a downturn of 108.95 points, or 0.47%, arriving at 22,983.25.

Major Indian stocks like Zomato and HCL Technologies led the decline, while gains were observed in companies such as ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The market is closely watching fiscal stimulus possibilities in the upcoming Budget and Fed decisions for potential relief rallies.

