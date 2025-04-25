Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Identified Amid Signs of Torture in Russian Captivity

Ukraine announced the identification of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna's body, revealing signs of torture that occurred during her captivity in Russia. The 27-year-old journalist died in September after being held for months.

Roshchyna, known for her reports on regions under Russian occupation, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in eastern Ukraine.

Her body was handed over by Russia in February, confirmed by a DNA test conducted by Ukrainian and French specialists. The forensic examination noted signs of torture, including abrasions, hemorrhages, and a broken rib, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)