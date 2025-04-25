Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Identified Amid Signs of Torture in Russian Captivity
The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, has been identified by Ukrainian authorities. A forensic medical exam revealed signs of torture. Roshchyna, 27, was known for reporting on life in Russian-occupied regions and went missing in August 2023. Her family was informed of her death last year.
Ukraine announced the identification of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna's body, revealing signs of torture that occurred during her captivity in Russia. The 27-year-old journalist died in September after being held for months.
Roshchyna, known for her reports on regions under Russian occupation, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in eastern Ukraine.
Her body was handed over by Russia in February, confirmed by a DNA test conducted by Ukrainian and French specialists. The forensic examination noted signs of torture, including abrasions, hemorrhages, and a broken rib, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined.
