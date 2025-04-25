Left Menu

Experimental Aircraft Crash Under Investigation at Virginia Military Base

An experimental aircraft crashed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The incident is under investigation by authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board. The MX Aircraft MXS, popular for its sport and aerobatic designs, was involved. It's unclear if the aircraft was part of the scheduled airshow.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An experimental aircraft has crashed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis near Virginia's coast, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

The crash occurred at the military base in the city of Hampton, and an investigation is currently underway, according to a statement from US Air Force Airman Donnell Ramsey. Details on possible injuries remain undisclosed.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced via a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they are examining the crash of an experimental MX Aircraft MXS in the vicinity of Hampton, without further elaboration.

Described as a single-seat airplane on the MX Aircraft website, the MXS is manufactured by an Australian firm known for its sport, aerobatic, and race aircraft designs.

The base has an airshow scheduled for this weekend, but it's unclear if the crashed aircraft was involved in this event. Joint Base Langley-Eustis comprises Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base, where F-22 Raptor fighter jets are stationed.

