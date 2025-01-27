Race Begins for New SEBI Chairperson

The search for a new Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially commenced, as the government invites candidates to apply for the crucial leadership role.

With current SEBI chairperson Madhavi Puri Buch's term ending on February 28, the Ministry of Finance has issued a public advertisement listing the role's requirements and inviting applications until February 17.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee will lead the selection process, emphasizing the need for candidates with over 25 years of experience and notable expertise in dealing with securities markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)