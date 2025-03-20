Tensions Escalate as Farmers' Protests Confront Government at Punjab Border

Amid rising tensions at the Shambhu border, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condemned the government's actions against protesting farmers, describing the situation as a 'conspiracy' against Punjab's agrarian community. Channi criticized the detention of farmers, asserting that Punjab is enduring 'tragic times'.

Channi reiterated the claims after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that the entire farming community is under attack despite the central government's ongoing discussions with farmers. Channi emphasized that farmers were not obstructing roads but were being blocked from reaching Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Shiromani Akali Dal chief, lambasted the state government for its failure to address the farmers' demands, including the call for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price. He demanded the immediate release of detained farmers, highlighting promises made by Punjab's administration that remain unmet.

Tensions peaked as farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, faced detention. Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait condemned the state's dual approach of negotiation and arrests. Meanwhile, authorities at the Punjab-Haryana border used bulldozers to dismantle barricades, seeking to restore traffic flow post-protest.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh clarified that no force was used during operations as protestors cooperated, ensuring roads were reopened for regular traffic movement.

