Delhi Police Launches QR Code Initiative for 2025 Election Day Instructions

Delhi Police, led by Commissioner Sanjay Arora, introduces a QR Code system for easy access to polling instructions during the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. This technological step ensures transparency and efficiency. Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry campaigns for full voter participation among businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Police in Delhi, has spearheaded the launch of a QR Code initiative. Developed by the Election Cell/PHQ of Delhi Police, this initiative aims to provide easy access to crucial instructions for Poll Day and Counting Day. QR Codes will be prominently displayed across various platforms, including advertising materials, selfie-point standees, and polling stations, enhancing widespread accessibility.

Users can scan these QR Codes with their smartphones, directing them to a webpage containing comprehensive election instructions. Previously shared through handbooks or briefings, this innovative technological approach now allows officers to conveniently access guidelines on their smartphones, anytime. This initiative underlines Delhi Police's commitment to utilizing technology for transparent and efficient election management, ensuring that officers and the general public can uphold the integrity of the election process.

Simultaneously, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced a campaign to drive 100% voter participation within Delhi's business community for the upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for February 5. Letters will be sent to over 700 business organizations, urging them towards full participation. Additionally, the Chamber plans to reward the top 10 markets with the highest voter turnout, highlighting their contribution with special prizes. As elections approach, the political scene remains vibrant, with the Congress striving to regain its former ground while the AAP looks to maintain its recent dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

