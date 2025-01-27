Maharashtra Battles Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases with Expert Support

The Maharashtra Health Department is grappling with a mounting crisis as over 100 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Pune. Official sources from the Union Health Ministry confirmed the deployment of a seven-member central expert team to assist in the management of these rising cases.

Among the affected individuals, 62 are from Pune rural, 19 from Pune Municipal Corporation, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and 6 hail from other districts. Tragically, a person suspected of having GBS has died in Solapur, heightening concerns about the spread of the syndrome.

In response to the outbreak, local authorities have begun analyzing water samples from across the city and issued an appeal for private medical practitioners to report new GBS cases. Guidelines have been advised to ensure food and water safety, while citizens are reassured that preventive measures are in place.

