Left Menu

Delhi HC Rejects PIL to De-Recognize AAP Over Alleged Criminal Disclosure Failures

The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking the de-recognition of the Aam Aadmi Party for not disclosing criminal records of its candidates and involvement in an alleged liquor scam. The court emphasized that legal provisions do not support de-recognition merely for failing to disclose such information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:08 IST
Delhi HC Rejects PIL to De-Recognize AAP Over Alleged Criminal Disclosure Failures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled against entertaining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that aimed to de-recognize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The PIL alleged that AAP failed to disclose criminal antecedents of its candidates and the party itself during election nominations and affidavits.

The petitioner argued that AAP's omissions breached Supreme Court's mandates requiring political parties to reveal any criminal backgrounds during the nomination process. Specific allegations pointed to AAP's involvement in an alleged liquor scam, wherein the party is named as an accused.

Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela, while dismissing the plea, reiterated that there's no legal provision to de-recognize a party on such grounds. In response, the petitioner, Ashwini Mudgal, withdrew the petition, receiving the freedom to approach the Supreme Court if desired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025