Delhi HC Rejects PIL to De-Recognize AAP Over Alleged Criminal Disclosure Failures

The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled against entertaining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that aimed to de-recognize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The PIL alleged that AAP failed to disclose criminal antecedents of its candidates and the party itself during election nominations and affidavits.

The petitioner argued that AAP's omissions breached Supreme Court's mandates requiring political parties to reveal any criminal backgrounds during the nomination process. Specific allegations pointed to AAP's involvement in an alleged liquor scam, wherein the party is named as an accused.

Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela, while dismissing the plea, reiterated that there's no legal provision to de-recognize a party on such grounds. In response, the petitioner, Ashwini Mudgal, withdrew the petition, receiving the freedom to approach the Supreme Court if desired.

(With inputs from agencies.)