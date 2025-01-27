Hungary Awaits EU Energy Supply Assurances Amid Sanction Talks

Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, indicated on Monday that Budapest anticipates soon receiving assurances from the European Commission to safeguard its energy supply.

The statement comes as EU foreign ministers convene in Brussels. They aim to resolve Hungary's blockade on extending sanctions against Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Peter Szijjarto remarked in a Facebook post, 'The meeting of foreign ministers starts in a minute.'

He highlighted that with Ukraine as a priority on the agenda, they expect to ascertain shortly whether any guarantees from the Commission will prevent potential Ukrainian actions threatening their energy stability.

