Modulus Alternatives Triumphs with Successful Private Credit Fund Exit
Modulus Alternatives Investment Managers achieved a successful exit of its inaugural private credit fund by obtaining a gross IRR of 17.01% and a median IRR for investors of 14.28%. Fund I, launched in 2019, performed well across sectors dealing with pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and specialty chemicals.
Modulus Alternatives Investment Managers Limited has marked a notable triumph with the successful maturity and exit of its first private credit fund, Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund (Fund I).
In spite of challenges like the NBFC crisis and the pandemic, Fund I achieved a Gross IRR of 17.01%, investing INR 1,790 crore across 15 diverse sectors, including healthcare and industrials.
With plans underway for India Credit Opportunities Fund II (ICOF II), Modulus aims to build on this success by continuing to focus on performing private credit across sectors such as clean energy and pharmaceuticals.
