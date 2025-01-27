SBI General Insurance's Stellar Growth: A Testament to Innovation and Excellence

SBI General Insurance, a prominent player in India's insurance sector, has posted remarkable financial figures for the first nine months of FY25, spotlighting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of INR 504 crore, marking a 273% surge from the previous year.

The insurer's gross written premium grew by 10.9%, outpacing the industry's 7.8% rise. A 39% leap in the Motor Insurance segment and a 12% increase in Health Insurance drove this success, aided by strategic digital advancements and meticulous underwriting.

CEO Naveen Chandra Jha attributes this performance to customer-centered innovation and operational prowess, while CFO Jitendra Attra highlights strong underwriting and foresight in market trends. SBI General's commendable growth trajectory is further affirmed by various national accolades and its expansive market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)