Left Menu

SBI General Insurance's Stellar Growth: A Testament to Innovation and Excellence

SBI General Insurance has achieved impressive financial results in the first nine months of FY25, with a 273% increase in PAT to INR 504 crore. Key drivers include significant growth in Motor and Health Insurance sectors, improved loss ratio, and strong solvency ratio. The company's nationwide reach and numerous accolades underscore its industry-leading status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SBI General Insurance, a prominent player in India's insurance sector, has posted remarkable financial figures for the first nine months of FY25, spotlighting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of INR 504 crore, marking a 273% surge from the previous year.

The insurer's gross written premium grew by 10.9%, outpacing the industry's 7.8% rise. A 39% leap in the Motor Insurance segment and a 12% increase in Health Insurance drove this success, aided by strategic digital advancements and meticulous underwriting.

CEO Naveen Chandra Jha attributes this performance to customer-centered innovation and operational prowess, while CFO Jitendra Attra highlights strong underwriting and foresight in market trends. SBI General's commendable growth trajectory is further affirmed by various national accolades and its expansive market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025