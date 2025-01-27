Left Menu

Pune Responds to GBS Surge with Special Hospital Ward

Amid rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, Pune's civic body inaugurates a special ward in Kamala Nehru hospital. Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar divulges that 73 out of 101 suspected cases are confirmed, alongside one fatality. Authorities are collaborating to check the outbreak's spread.

Pune Responds to GBS Surge with Special Hospital Ward
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to an alarming increase in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, authorities in Pune have swiftly established a dedicated ward at the municipality-run Kamala Nehru Hospital. The facility, which houses 45 beds, aims to provide focused treatment for affected patients after a death linked to the syndrome was reported.

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed that 73 patients have been diagnosed with GBS out of 101 suspected cases, with one fatality recorded. "The rising number of GBS cases in Pune is concerning," Abitkar told ANI. Efforts are underway from both the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state's health department to curb further spread, with specialist consultations on the horizon.

Abitkar addressed the speculation of contaminated water being a possible source of the outbreak, mentioning that officials have not yet inspected water sources. "We're visiting affected areas and will engage health experts for accurate assessments," he said. The minister plans to visit hospitals and visit with health department officials in Pune to review strategies against the outbreak.

Pune Municipal Corporation has pledged free treatment for GBS patients within its jurisdiction. Additionally, a delegation from the World Health Organization, alongside Pune Municipal Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, has already surveyed Nanded village in the region to understand the situation better.

