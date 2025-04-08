Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Growth in Credit and Deposits

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a significant credit growth of 17.84% to Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the January-March quarter. Total deposits also rose by 13.45% to Rs 3.07 lakh crore. The bank's total business increased by 15.3% to Rs 5.47 lakh crore, with an improved CASA ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:40 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Growth in Credit and Deposits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has achieved a notable credit growth of 17.84%, reaching Rs 2.40 lakh crore, during the January-March quarter, according to their latest filing. This marks a significant development from the Rs 2.03 lakh crore recorded at the conclusion of March 31, 2024.

The Pune-based bank also reported a 13.45% increase in total deposits, growing to Rs 3.07 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.70 lakh crore at the close of last year's fourth quarter. Consequently, the bank's total business portfolio, encompassing both credit and deposits, experienced a 15.3% rise to Rs 5.47 lakh crore.

Furthermore, BoM noted an enhancement in its Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio to 53.29% of total deposits, an improvement from the 52.73% recorded in the previous financial year. The credit-deposit ratio also saw growth, moving up to 78.14% in the current quarter from 75.22% over the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025