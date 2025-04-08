Tragic Fall: Unsecured Ventilation Duct Claims Life of Young Girl in Maharashtra

A 10-year-old girl lost her life after a fall into a ventilation duct of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event happened at Shraddha Prati building in Samrat Nagar, Mumbra, late Monday night. It was reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell at 11:48 PM, according to chief Yasin Tadvi.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the girl, who was not a building resident, accessed the ventilation system. Emergency crews from Mumbra police station, fire brigade, and disaster management rushed to the scene. Despite a complex rescue operation, the girl was found unresponsive at the shaft's base and was later declared dead at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)