Tragic Fall: Unsecured Ventilation Duct Claims Life of Young Girl in Maharashtra

A 10-year-old girl tragically died after falling into a ventilation duct in a Thane residential building. The incident triggered a probe into potential safety lapses. Authorities urge vigilance regarding unsecured areas in high-rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 10-year-old girl lost her life after a fall into a ventilation duct of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event happened at Shraddha Prati building in Samrat Nagar, Mumbra, late Monday night. It was reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell at 11:48 PM, according to chief Yasin Tadvi.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the girl, who was not a building resident, accessed the ventilation system. Emergency crews from Mumbra police station, fire brigade, and disaster management rushed to the scene. Despite a complex rescue operation, the girl was found unresponsive at the shaft's base and was later declared dead at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

