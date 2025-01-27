Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed joy as Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He praised the state for aligning with the Constitution's Directive Principles, particularly Article 44, which calls for a uniform civil code across India. Dhankhar underscored the significance of this move, reflecting on the founding fathers' vision.

Addressing criticism against UCC, Dhankhar emphasized the constitutional mandate for gender equality. He raised concerns about illegal migration, describing it as a threat to national security and societal harmony, and urged immediate government action. Dhankhar highlighted the country's development strides, calling for youth to explore burgeoning opportunities beyond government jobs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the official implementation of UCC with a new portal for registration, emphasizing unity and equality across personal laws. The initiative simplifies aspects like marriage and inheritance, aiming for social justice. January 27 will be celebrated as UCC Diwas, signifying this historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)