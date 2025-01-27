Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttarakhand's enactment of the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing its alignment with the Indian Constitution's Directive Principles. He highlighted UCC's role in fostering gender equality and addressed the challenges posed by illegal migration. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced UCC Diwas on January 27, marking social justice advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:50 IST
Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed joy as Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He praised the state for aligning with the Constitution's Directive Principles, particularly Article 44, which calls for a uniform civil code across India. Dhankhar underscored the significance of this move, reflecting on the founding fathers' vision.

Addressing criticism against UCC, Dhankhar emphasized the constitutional mandate for gender equality. He raised concerns about illegal migration, describing it as a threat to national security and societal harmony, and urged immediate government action. Dhankhar highlighted the country's development strides, calling for youth to explore burgeoning opportunities beyond government jobs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the official implementation of UCC with a new portal for registration, emphasizing unity and equality across personal laws. The initiative simplifies aspects like marriage and inheritance, aiming for social justice. January 27 will be celebrated as UCC Diwas, signifying this historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

