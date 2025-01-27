Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads India with Historic Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to ensure equality across society. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the UCC portal, marking the day as historic. The UCC promotes equal rights irrespective of religion, caste, or gender, empowering women and streamlining personal laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:33 IST
Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) notification, positioning the state as a trailblazer in implementing legislative reform in India. At a ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence, Dhami launched the UCC portal, becoming the inaugural person to register his marriage under the code.

Heralding the moment as historic both for Uttarakhand and India, Dhami emphasized the UCC's role in establishing societal equality. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi awarded the first UCC marriage certificate to Dhami, while the chief minister also distributed certificates to the first five applicants. Nikita Negi Rawat, the first person to register on the portal, expressed optimism about the benefits of this initiative.

The UCC is aimed at ensuring equal constitutional rights and civil liberties for all citizens, with significant enhancements for women's rights. The groundbreaking code prohibits polygamy and ensures equal property rights for daughters. Exemptions for Scheduled Tribes preserve cultural customs, while marriage, divorce, and inheritance are standardized across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

